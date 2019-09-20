Alcorn State
Record: 1-2
Last weekend: Lost 17-14 at McNeese State
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Prairie View A&M (1-2), 5 p.m.
The buzz: The Braves scored twice in the fourth quarter but fell short in their comeback bid. “Our guys are never going to just give up,” head coach Fred McNair said.
Belhaven
Record: 0-2, 0-1 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 20-14 to Louisiana College
Next game: Saturday at Mary Hardin-Baylor (1-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: A late drive by the Blazers got to the Louisiana 11 but two shots to the end zone were incomplete. Belhaven lost despite 484 yards total offense, with Hunter McEachern passing for 358.
Delta State
Record: 1-1
Last weekend: Lost 28-24 at Grand Valley State
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Florida Tech (2-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: No. 10 Grand Valley, which threw three interceptions, needed two touchdowns in the final six minutes to escape at home. … Tech’s wins have come by a total of three points.
Jackson State
Record: 1-2
Last weekend: Beat Tennessee State 49-44
Next game: Sept. 28 vs. Kentucky State, 3 p.m. in Indianapolis
The buzz: The JSU Tigers broke loose with their most points since 2014 to win the 30th Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, ending a six-game losing streak in the series. Senior Jordan Johnson rushed for 134 yards and a TD on 22 carries.
Millsaps
Record: 2-0
Last weekend: Beat Westminster (Mo.) 35-10
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Rhodes (0-2), 7 p.m.
The buzz: Sophomore Amryn Jeffrey passed for 272 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Majors. Receiver Austin Russell (10 catches, 102 yards, 3 TDs) was named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week.
Mississippi College
Record: 1-1
Last weekend: Beat Albany State 24-17
Next game: Saturday, home vs. North Greenville (1-1), 7 p.m.
The buzz: The Choctaws trailed 10-0 at halftime, won on a 5-yard Jaylin Jones TD run with 27 seconds remaining. … North Greenville entertains Delta State on Sept. 28.
MVSU
Record: 0-2
Last weekend: Did not play
Next game: Saturday, home against Bethune-Cookman (1-1), 6 p.m.
The buzz: “Our guys have been playing hard, but they have been doing what I've asked – play 60 minutes of hard-nosed football,” said first-year coach Vincent Dancy. … Bethune Cookman is coming off a 63-0 loss at Miami.
Compiled by John L. Pitts