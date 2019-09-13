Jackson St South Alabama Football

Alcorn State

Record: 1-1

Last weekend: Beat Mississippi College 45-7

Next game: Saturday at McNeese State (1-1), 6 p.m.

The buzz: Freshman Niko Duffey rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass as the Braves won their seventh-consecutive home opener. … McNeese lost 56-14 at Oklahoma State last weekend.

Belhaven

Record: 0-1

Last weekend: Lost 28-14 at Millsaps

Next game: Saturday, home vs. Louisiana College (0-1), 7 p.m.

The buzz: Junior Brad Foley scored twice in the fourth quarter, on a 10-yard catch and a 1-yard run . … Sophomore linebacker Bo Robertson (TCPS) shared the team lead with seven tackles (six solo), including a tackle for loss.

Delta State

Record: 1-0

Last weekend: Beat Tusculum 24-10

Next game: At No. 10 Grand Valley State (1-0), 6 p.m.

The buzz: Patrick Shegog (South Panola) threw for a pair of touchdowns. … Senior LB Vada King led the way with 13 tackles (10 solo) and was the Gulf South Conference Defensive layer of the Week..

Jackson State

Record: 0-2

Last weekend: Lost 37-14 at South Alabama

Next game: Saturday vs. Tennessee State (1-1), 6 p.m. in Memphis

The buzz: Sophomore LB Keonte Hampton (West Point) logged 15 tackles (9 solo) against the Jaguars. ... Tennessee State opened the season with a 26-20 win over MVSU.

Millsaps

Record: 1-0

Last weekend: Beat Belhaven 28-14

Next game: at Westminster, Mo. (0-1), 1 p.m.

The buzz: The Majors held a 28-0 lead after three quarters, larger behind three TD passes by sophomore Amryn Jeffrey. Junior DB Tareze Grant capped the scoring with a 68-yard interception return.

Mississippi College

Record: 0-1

Last weekend: Lost 45-7 at Alcorn State

Next game: Saturday, home vs. Albany State (0-1), 7 p.m.

The buzz: A pair of freshmen delivered the only touchdown for the Choctaws, as DeAnte Smith-Moore connected with Rondell Cole for a 10-yard TD. … Albany State opened with a 38-3 loss to top-ranked Valdosta State.

MVSU

Record: 0-2

Last weekend: Lost 23-20 at Lamar in overtime

Next game: Sept 21, home against Bethune-Cookman

The buzz: Lamar scored with 31 seconds left in regular to force OT. … Senior DB Tracy Thompkins was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after logging 15 tackles (13 solo) against Lamar, matching a career high.

