Alcorn State
Record: 2-2, 1-0 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Prairie View A&M 45-41
Next game: Today, home vs. MVSU (0-3), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Braves got the last word in a game with six lead changes, scoring with 40 seconds left to with their sixth-consecutive home opener. The Braves, with QB Felix Harper making his first start, were a perfect 6 for 6 in the red zone.
Belhaven
Record: 0-3, 0-2 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 23-13 at Mary Hardin-Baylor
Next game: Today, home vs McMurry (0-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Blazers trailed 17-6 at the end of the first quarter against the nation’s top-ranked team but gave up only two field goals after that. Hunter McEachern went 16 of 29 for 270 yards and a fourth-quarter TD.
Delta State
Record: 2-1, 1-0 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat Florida Tech 30-28
Next game: Today at North Greenville (1-2, 0-1), 6 p.m.
The buzz: Senior kicker Taylor Crabtree (EMCC) tied a league record with five field goals including the game-winner from 38 yards, in a contest that saw eight lead changes. Crabtree was named the GSC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Jackson State
Record: 1-2
Last weekend: Did not play
Next game: Today vs. Kentucky State (1-1), 3 p.m. in Indianapolis
The buzz: The Circle City Classic game will mark the first meeting of these teams since 1981. The Tigers lead the SWAC in rushing (237.7 jpg) with three of the league’s top 10 rushers by game average – Jordan Johnson (254, 4th), Keshawn Harper (207, 7th) and Tyson Alexander (174, 10th).
Millsaps
Record: 3-0, 1-0 SAA
Last weekend: Beat Rhodes 14-0
Next game: Today at No. 10 Berry (3-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.
The buzz: Two Majors earned Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week honors after the shutout of Rhodes – senior linebacker Reid Evans, who had 12 tackles (seven solo) and a sack, and junior Andrew Byrd, who punted 13 times with five downed inside the 20 and seven fair catches.
Mississippi College
Record: 2-1, 1-0 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat North Greenville 39-27
Next game: Today at West Florida (2-1, 1-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Choctaws fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter before storming to the victory. “What a great win for our program,” head coach John Bland said. “Our team is getting more and more confidence each game."
MVSU
Record: 0-2
Last weekend: Lost to Bethune-Cookman, 22-6
Next game: Today at Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Delta Devils remain winless despite giving up just seven touchdowns in three games, which leads the SWAC. Valley held the ball for 36:39 against Bethune-Cookman but failed on three of fourth fourth-down conversion attempts.
Compiled by John L. Pitts