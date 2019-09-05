Alcorn State
Record: 0-1
Last season: 9-4 (6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Last weekend: Lost 36-10 at Southern Miss
Next game: Saturday, home vs. Mississippi College, 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Braves opened the second half in Hattiesburg with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to trail only 13-7 before fading. A pair of special-teams breakdowns – an 89-yard kickoff return to open the game and an 80-yard punt return in the fourth quarter – boosted the host team.
Belhaven
Record: 0-0
Last season: 2-8 (2-7 American Southwest Conference)
Next game: Today, home vs. Millsaps, 7 p.m.
The buzz: Quarterback Hunter McEachern returns as a graduate student for his fourth season with the Blazers. He’s already the program leader in passing yards (7,800-plus) and touchdown passes (66). Top receiver Joey Walden (Oxford) also returns as a grad student.
Delta State
Record: 0-0
Last season: 2-8 (2-6 Gulf South Conference)
Next game: Today, home vs, Tusculum, 6 p.m.
The buzz: It's the 90th season for the Statesmen and the 50th season at Parker Field-McCool Stadium. Todd Cooley, entering his seventh year as head coach, brought in new coordinators after a tough season, while Gulf South freshman of the year Patrick Shegog (South Panola) returns at quarterback.
Jackson State
Record: 0-1
Last weekend: Lost 36-15 to Bethune-Cookman
Last season: 5-5 (4-3 SWAC)
Next game: Saturday at South Alabama (0-1), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Tigers rolled up 506 yards of total offense in their opener and led 9-0 early in the second half but were undone by three turnovers, two of which resulted in long touchdowns. LB Keonte Hampton (West Point) made 11 tackles. … South Alabama opened with a 35-21 loss at Nebraska.
Millsaps
Record: 0-0
Last season: 5-5 (3-5 Southern Athletic Association)
Next game: Today at Belhaven, 7 p.m.
The buzz: The Majors won the Riverside Rumble 18-3 to open last season, ending a two-game losing streak in the series. They won four in a row before a five-game losing streak in league play.... Aaron Pelch, the Majors’ football coach since 2010, was also named Director of Athletics in the spring.
Mississippi College
Record: 0-0
Last season: 3-7 (1-6 Gulf South)
Next game: Saturday at Alcorn State (0-1), 6 p.m.
The buzz: John Bland begins his sixth season with the Choctaws, a program still looking for a breakthrough as it begins its sixth season in a return to the NCAA's Division II. Drake McCarter (Saltillo, NW Mississippi) returns after hitting 7 of 10 field goals and averaging 41.9 yards per punt as a junior.
MVSU
Record: 0-1
Last weekend: Lost 26-20 at Tennessee State
Last season: 1-10 (1-6 SWAC)
Next game: Saturday at Lamar (1-0), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Delta Devils turned the ball over on downs late in the game on Tennessee State’s 21. Valley senior Dejerric Bryant completed 27 of 52 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown, but his team managed just 42 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
Compiled by John L. Pitts