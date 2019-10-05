STARKVILLE • Mississippi State split its exhibition doubleheader with Louisiana on Saturday.
The Diamond Dogs let a four-run lead slip away in the opener as the Ragin’ Cajuns roared back for a 7-4 victory. But MSU dominated the second game for a 13-2 win to close out the day.
“In a game like those, you script it out so much and you don’t go to certain guys at certain times because it’s already laid out,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “It caught us in the first game and it probably caught them too in Game 2.
MSU’s top of the order – Rowdey Jordan, Jordan Westburg, Tanner Allen and Justin Foscue – combined to go 8 for 12 with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs in the first game.
Westburg was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Allen was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and Jordan went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles.
“Our first four hitters, we know a little bit about them and they were very good today,” Lemonis said. “We’re trying to figure out the next two to three hitters in the lineup and that’ll be huge for us.”
In the second game, newcomers Noah Fondren and Tanner Leggett delivered. Fondren was 4 for 4 with two doubles while Leggett was 3 for 4 with a two-run double.
“You can tell they’re older guys that have played a lot of baseball,” Lemonis said of the juco additions. “They’re two really tough-nosed kids and that showed in that game. Noah’s played like that all fall and Tanner’s had a pretty good fall on top of that, too.”
Brandon Pimentel went 2 for 4 in Game 2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and Bryce Brock also added a two-run double.
The Bulldogs used 14 different pitchers in the two seven-inning contests.
Christian MacLeod started Game 1 and pitched two scoreless frames but Game 2 starter Brandon Smith had to leave the mound with an injury just three batters in.
“He just didn’t feel right so he came off the mound, which I’m glad he did,” Lemonis said. “We didn’t want him to pitch through it. We’ll have him checked out.”