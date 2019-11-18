STARKVILLE • One of the things that Joe Moorhead was most disappointed about during Mississippi State’s 38-7 loss to Alabama on Saturday was the Bulldogs’ lack of success in the vertical passing game.
Quarterback Tommy Stevens completed 12 of 21 passes against the Crimson Tide but only for 82 yards.
MSU’s longest pass play of the day went to tight end Farrod Green for 30 yards while running back Kylin Hill grabbed a 19-yard reception out of the backfield. No Bulldog wideout had a catch that exceeded 10 yards.
“Some of it was protection, some of it was routes and some of it was their coverage,” Moorhead said. “We took a number (of shots) down the field and weren’t able to connect on a lot of them. We hit the big one to Kylin but they’ve got two long cover corners and a ferocious pass rush. They made it very difficult to push the ball down the field and you’ve got to fit the ball into small windows. We had some that tipped off the hands or were just out of reach.”
Facing FCS opponent Abilene Christian on Saturday should provide the Bulldogs with the perfect setting to get its passing game fixed prior to its annual clash with Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.
Keytaon Thompson tied a school single-game record with five touchdown passes in last year’s game against FCS foe Stephen F. Austin, which also happened to be Moorhead’s debut as State’s head coach.
“We need to get that back clicking and kind of get Osirus (Mitchell), Deddrick (Thomas) and Stephen Guidry back going and get the quarterbacks back confident,” Moorhead said. “I think this is a good opportunity for the run and pass game to work on some of those things in a game setting and get those back to being effective heading into the last week of the regular season.”