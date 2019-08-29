STARKVILLE • Tommy Stevens took a chance transferring to Mississippi State to try and become the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Stevens could have easily stayed at Penn State – where he exited the spring as the expected starter for 2019 – but decided to bet on himself as a graduate transfer with only one year of eligibility remaining.
Return on investment
His gamble paid off as he earned the job a week ago.
“It is a good feeling,” Stevens said. “Obviously it is what I wanted coming here. I don’t want to say relieving because there is obviously competition in every aspect of life and this isn’t the end of the road either. I have to continue to progress but I am very happy that this is where we are at.”
Stevens arrived a MSU in June and underwent a highly publicized battle with junior Keytaon Thompson. Weeks of competition and three scrimmages later, Stevens had won the starting job outright.
“I thought I did well,” Stevens said. “I still think it was my best camp, all-in-all. I think I closed it out that way. I think I continued to play at a high level, higher than I have played before. I guess that goes to being in the system longer. I was able to play more comfortably.”
Although Stevens has 23 games of experience playing at Penn State, Saturday’s game against Louisiana in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder’s first career start.
Stevens completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, rushed 76 times for 506 yards and eight TDs and also caught 14 balls for 62 yards and two more scores during his time with the Nittany Lions.
“I think that’s part of the benefit of what we did with Tommy in ‘16 and ‘17 and Penn State continued to do in ‘18,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead, who was Stevens’ offensive coordinator for two seasons in State College. “Tommy was always a vital part of the game plan in more of a specialty role as part of the two quarterback system. He’s completed touchdowns in games, he’s caught touchdowns in games and ran for touchdowns so this won’t necessarily be his first action in a collegiate football game.”
In addition to being named the Bulldogs’ starting signal caller, Stevens was also selected as a team captain by his new teammates despite his limited time on the roster.
“I am very proud of that accomplishment,” Stevens said. “It is a credit to my teammates to being able to have faith in someone that is new around here. I never really tried to be the guy that is all rah-rah and speak too much, especially being the new guy. I just tried to work and speak in given moments.
“Obviously I can’t be too quiet. Some of those things have progressed the more I eased into things. The more I am around the guys the more comfortable I get.”