STARKVILLE • Tommy Stevens’ right shoulder is still a hot topic of conversation for Mississippi State this week.
Stevens sustained the injury after being sacked on back-to-back plays in the second quarter of the Southern Miss game two weeks ago. The graduate transfer quarterback was questionable leading up to the Kansas State game but did start against the Wildcats, only to leave following the first drive of the third quarter.
“It was not (affecting him) much in the first half,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “He was 7 of 13 and moving the ball around pretty good and had a couple of drops. It just got a little bit weak on him at halftime.
“He wanted to try it out and see how it went. It just got to the point where we didn’t want to leave him in the game if he wasn’t going to be able to perform at 100 percent. We had to move on.”
Moorhead stated that Stevens’ shoulder was “way better” on Sunday and Monday than it had been the previous week and that the signal caller participated in Sunday’s practice but did not specify how much he was able to do.
True freshman Garrett Shrader came on in relief of Stevens during both games. Shrader connected on 7 of 11 passes for 71 yards against Southern Miss but completed just 4 of 12 throws for 51 yards in the loss to Kansas State last week.
“Quite frankly for a true freshman, I think he’s performed at a very high level,” Moorhead said. “You don’t want to put it all on a true freshman’s back and have him throw the ball all over the yard. But he rushed the ball for (82) yards and had some nice completions.”
Junior Keytaon Thompson lost the competition with Stevens to be the Bulldogs’ starter but has yet to appear in a game this season. Moorhead mentioned that Thompson is still rehabbing from an upper body injury that occurred over the course of camp.
Thompson and Shrader are listed as co-backups to Shrader on the depth chart and both are also eligible for redshirts if they play in fewer than four games this season.
“We want to make sure that the guy who’s on the field is the guy we need to perform at a high level,” Moorhead said. “If that affects a redshirt then that affects a redshirt. We have to do what’s best for the team first and foremost and put the individual second. All the kids understand that and that’s been communicated to them as well.”