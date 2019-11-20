Mississippi State will be well represented at the East-West Shrine Bowl this year.
Quarterback Tommy Stevens and center Darryl Williams have both accepted invitations to participate in the game on Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida on the NFL Network.
Stevens has started seven games this season completing 67 of 108 passes for 769 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 59 times for 222 yards and two more scores.
Williams has started 35 of the last 36 games for the Bulldogs and surrendered just two sacks since the start of the 2017 season.
Their addition brings MSU’s all-time total to 31 in the East-West Shrine Bowl, joining Jamal Peters from last year.
Logan Lowery