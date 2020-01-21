STARKVILLE • D.J. Stewart Jr. entered his junior year at Mississippi’s Riverside High School without a single scholarship offer.
Instead of getting down in the dumps about his situation, Stewart decided to do something about it. A little over a year later, he’d risen to four-star status and ranked the No. 2 prospect in the state, with over a dozen offers from Division I programs.
“That kind of made me mad so I asked myself ‘what can I do?’,” Stewart said of being overlooked early in his recruitment. “So I got to work and became one of the top recruits in the state. It feels good to be able to play at the highest level of college basketball. That was one of my goals and I put the work in and reached my goal.”
Stewart decided to stay home and play for Ben Howland at Mississippi State alongside his AAU teammates Robert Woodard II and Andrew Junkin.
“I’m glad that I stayed around my home state,” Stewart said. “Having Mississippi State across your chest and being from Mississippi, there’s no better feeling.”
All for the best
Stewart sat out all of last season as a redshirt. Howland made the decision because he didn’t think the 6-foot-6 guard many minutes with the Bulldogs’ crowded backcourt but admits he second guessed his decision when Nick Weatherspoon was suspended for the final 10 games of the year.
“I kind of questioned it, seriously,” Howland said. “In the long run, it worked out best for him to redshirt last year because he did get a year of learning being a part of all the practices and was able to travel on the road because he was still eligible to come off at any moment. I thought that he learned a lot, gained a lot and is going to be a terrific player for us going forward.”
Stewart suffered a stress reaction in his left foot around the same time as the start of Weatherspoon’s suspension, which helped Howland decide to keep his redshirt intact.
Stewart spent a lot of time in the gym last year, both on the court and in the weight room. He packed on around 20 pounds of muscle and is now up to 205.
“I benefited a lot and used the gym to kind of take my mind off of not playing,” Stewart said. “The gym really made me grind because it was tough coming in and not playing after all those year of my life and having to sit down. So I used the gym as my meditation to get my mind off of that.”
Stewart has seen action in all 17 games for the Bulldogs this season, including four starts. He is averaging 7.4 points in 26.3 minutes per game.
Mississippi State (11-6, 203 SEC) returns to action Wednesday night at home against league rival Arkansas.