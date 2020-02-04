Mississippi State received some good news on the eve of national signing day with the commitment of three-star outside linebacker/ defensive end Jamari Stewart.
Stewart chose the Bulldogs over 23 other offers including Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina from the SEC. He took official visits to MSU, Arizona and Indiana.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from West Centennial in Port St. Lucie, Florida recorded 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his senior campaign.
Stewart is rated the No. 34 weakside defensive end in the nation by 247Sports.com. He is the second 2020 prospect to commit to new coach Mike Leach.
