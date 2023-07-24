For years, Anthony Mitchell has wanted to give back to the game of baseball in some way. On Saturday, he’ll have the chance to do just that.
The STL Ministries, a religious organization based in Tupelo, will be hosting the first R.B.I. Youth Baseball Camp at the Tupelo Middle School baseball field from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The camp serves kids ages 6-12 and is great for beginners and is free admission, but with limited slots.
R.B.I., an acronym that stands for Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, is a youth baseball program operated by Major League Baseball that focuses on bringing back baseball as a pastime.
“It’s a ministry initiative for us which allows us to give affordable outlets for kids as well as just helping to build a network of mentorship,” Mitchell said of the camp. “We’re teaching fundamentals to beginners and we’re enhancing the skills of those that are just trying to get better.”
The camp was planned out on relatively short notice. On June 10th, the ministries held a football camp at Robbins Field with largely the same goals in mind. It was a big success, but the parents hoped they would do a baseball camp, something the kids would be more interested in.
“So at six weeks, to be able to just plan it what we’re able to, from the ground floor up with no equipment, no coaches, no location to be able to plan something of this magnitude,” Mitchell said. “It’s definitely been a little hectic, but it’s a blessing when you see the responses we’re starting to get.”
The “driving crux” for the camp was T.C. Cummings, the bishop at STL Ministries. Cummings grew up in the age of Jackie Robinson and wanted to be like him. Even after joining the ministry, baseball held a special place in his heart.
In that spirit, the camp is a way for Mitchell to honor him.
“He’s been in ministry 50 years,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to honor him in this regard by being able to put something together to honor his love for the game and also to help pass this on to some of the younger kids. I think it’s a good mending of the bridge, so to speak.”
Cummings will be one of the volunteers for the camp. Others include former Tupelo High coach Larry Harmon and Tupelo 49ers pitcher Jacobie Smith.
“To be able to get such an eclectic blend of age and personalities and come together and be able to give something for the kids,” Mitchell said. “It’s exciting to me.”
Parents who would like to register or donate equipment can reach out to Mitchell directly at 662-397-1276.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.