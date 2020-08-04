New Albany football coach Cody Stubblefield has been named as the school’s athletics director.
The hire received school board approval Monday night.
Stubblefield replaces Todd Lott, who left three months ago to become head football coach at East Union. Lott was New Albany’s AD for two years and also served on the football staff.
Stubblefield is entering his third season as head football coach. The Bulldogs went 8-4 last season and finished second in Division 1-4A to eventual state champion Corinth.
In 2018, New Albany was 7-5.
Prior to leading the Bulldogs, Stubblefield was offensive coordinator at Tupelo for two years. He spent four years at Lafayette prior to that.
Stubblefield began his coaching career at New Albany in 2009. When he returned in the spring of 2018, it was as offensive coordinator. But then head coach Jake Hill resigned, and Stubblefield was promoted to head coach that June.
This is Stubblefield’s first AD job.