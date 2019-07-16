STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Tuesday that Vann Stuedeman will not return as head coach of the Bulldog softball program.
“We are grateful to Vann for eight years of service to Mississippi State softball,” Cohen said. “We appreciate her efforts and contributions to the program. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors. We will move forward immediately with a national search to identify our next head coach.”
Stuedeman compiled a 276-189 overall mark and a 69-127 SEC regular-season record in eight seasons.
“Mississippi State was a dream job come true,” Stuedeman said. “I have enjoyed working with the student-athletes and seeing them develop into strong young women. I am very proud of our success on the field and wish the program all the best moving forward.”