MADISON – Sarah Sullivan is always in attack mode.
The 5-foot-11 junior was an unstoppable force Saturday, leading St. Andrew’s past Belmont, 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15), in the Class 3A state championship match at Madison Central High School.
Sullivan finished with a match-high 20 kills, most of them tracers that Belmont had no chance of reaching.
“She’s nasty. That’s all you can say about her,” Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland said. “She’s wonderful, she’s a great player, and she just dominated.”
Sullivan is just one-third of a strong front line that includes Maggie Sewell and Samantha Smith. Sewell recorded six blocks, while Smith had six kills.
Cleveland thought her Lady Cardinals played well in their first state finals appearance, but they were simply overmatched.
“I was proud of them,” Cleveland said. “We made a few little errors, but I’m starting three freshmen, and that’s impressive. We hope to be back here next year.”
Belmont (22-4), ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, rarely led in the match but made St. Andrew’s (15-6) do work. The Lady Saints opened up a 21-13 lead in the first set, in which Sullivan quickly established her dominance with eight kills.
“She is intense. Fantastically intense, but intense nonetheless,” St. Andrew’s coach Lauren Corby said.
Sullivan got six more kills in the second, the fifth of those making it an 18-12 game.
In the third set, Sullivan had six kills, Sewell made five blocks, and Smith had three kills.
“We worked a lot on getting in system and getting the other team out of system, which helped us a lot,” Sullivan said. “I think we just played the best we’ve ever played, and we played as more of a team rather than individual, which is a really big improvement.”
This is the first state title for St. Andrew’s, which is led by a first-year coach in Corby. The Lady Saints had to adjust to that change, then had to withstand a two-week quarantine during the season because of COVID-19.
Corby credited the previous coaching staff for having the program in a good place.
“I was just carrying on, and these girls just make it easy,” she said.
Kate Greene and Kerstin Moody led Belmont with seven kills apiece. Moody also had 13 digs.