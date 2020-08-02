NEW ALBANY • Chris Swanberg found his swing at BNA Bank Park this summer, and he found a championship, too.
Swanberg’s big day at the plate propelled the DeSoto Xplorers to the Cotton States Collegiate League title with a 10-3 win over the Hill Country Generals on Sunday.
The University of Memphis third baseman was 4 for 4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot. He ends the season as the league batting champ with a .500 average.
“Chris Swanberg is an elite hitter,” Xplorers coach Taylor Clark said. “I knew that from recruiting him in high school. And he has completely continued to get better.”
Swanberg signed with Memphis last year after two seasons at Southwest Tennessee Community College. He hit .143 in 16 games for the Tigers before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
The Cordova, Tennessee, native said Memphis assistant coach Clay Greene and Southwest assistant Ryan Huber helped him tweak his approach at the plate, which meant chasing fewer pitches.
“If you’re trying to get to the next level, you’ve got to swing with intent to do damage to the baseball,” Swanberg said. “That’s what I really came out here to work on, and I think I’ve improved on that a good bit.”
He set the tone early by pulling a single into right field to lead off the game. Swanberg later scored on Zack Koon’s two-run single.
DeSoto (12-7-2) was leading 3-1 when it blew the game open in the fifth inning with seven runs. Swanberg smashed an RBI double to the center field wall, and the Xplorers took advantage of five walks.
Generals starter Ryan Burt (1-3) was chased in the fifth. He was charged with seven runs on six hits.
Xplorers starter Adam Dill (4-1) fought through a shaky second inning, leaving the bases loaded, and he allowed two runs on two hits in six innings.
Dill induced 10 pop-up outs.
“He was establishing the fastball early, and once he did that he took advantage of the command,” Clark said. “After that he was able to work his breaking ball and his changeup.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: DeSoto needed just four hits in its seven-run fifth.
Big Stat: The Generals (12-8-1) committed five errors.
Coach Speak: “Super proud of them. It’s been an honor to be their coach this summer.” – Clark