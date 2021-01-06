OXFORD – There figured to be a lot of 3s falling in The Pavilion Wednesday night, but most might not have figured Khadim Sy would be the one knocking them down.
The Ole Miss center had missed half the Rebels games but came off the bench with 13 points, and the Rebels won their first SEC game, 72-61, against Auburn before a limited and socially distanced home crowd.
Ole Miss lost its first five conference games a year ago and reached Wednesday on a two-game skid after losing its league opener at Alabama and dropping a home game to Wichita State.
Facing an Auburn team that was attempting almost 30 3-point shots per game the Rebels (6-3, 1-1 SEC) out-shot the Tigers (6-5, 0-3 SEC) from the arc in the first half with six makes in 16 attempts. Sy was 3 for 3 from long range.
The Rebels played strong defensively most of the night limiting Auburn to 36.1 percent shooting, 33.3 from the arc.
Grinding out a win took some pressure off Ole Miss players.
“If you looked in that locker room right now you’d think we just won the national championship,” sophomore guard Austin Crowley said.
Crowley had eight points but also a career-high 10 rebounds.
“It’s the best Austin’s played since he’s been a Rebel,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “He was active, he guarded and defended.”
Auburn hit seven of its first 11 shots out of the gate, but when Davis switched to the 1-3-1 zone things changed.
The Rebels led by 14 at halftime and built an 18-point lead at 56-38 with 12 minutes, 37 seconds left but began to tighten up. Ole Miss had four turnovers in a span of 4:49, and Auburn cut the deficit to eight.
It was 60-52 when Luis Rodriguez keyed a 7-0 spurt out of a timeout to let Ole Miss rebuild its cushion.
Rodriguez had a 3-pointer then a steal and dunk on back-to-back possessions. Crowley followed with a bucket in the lane, and the Rebels led 67-52 with 4:02 left.
Davis said a combination of injuries and illness have kept Sy off the floor, but his big man his shaking off the rust now.
“You can tell he’s coming around, and he’s got to play great minutes for us,” Davis said.
The Rebels collectively played some of their greatest minutes at the end of the game and finished better than in losses against Dayton and Wichita State.
“Alabama just beat us, but we were up seven against Wichita State, up nine against Dayton,” Davis said. “We just talked about closing it out and doing what college teams do to finish games.”