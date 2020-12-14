The annual Tangle on the Trail basketball showcase has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event, hosted by Pontotoc, was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2. Nine games were scheduled – five girls games and four boys games.
Among the teams in the field were Belmont’s girls, both Pontotoc teams, both Starkville teams and both Tupelo teams.
The Tangle on the Trail was first held in 2016. It’s just the latest notable tournament to be canceled by COVID-19. Baldwyn’s Doc Vandiver Classic and Calhoun City’s Curtis Loggins Classic were both canceled earlier this month. And the Pontotoc Christmas Classic, scheduled for Dec. 28-29, has also been called off.