Promise Taylor has decided to leave the Mississippi State women’s basketball team and call it a career.
The redshirt sophomore center has dealt with various leg injuries and subsequent surgeries since she decided to transfer from Ole Miss following the 2017-18 season where she was a Freshman All-SEC selection.
After sitting out last year, Taylor appeared in 20 games for the Bulldogs this season averaging 1.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.7 minutes.
“Promise was coming of a pretty significant surgery, basically reconstructive ankle surgery and she has really struggled with it,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “She came in to see Johnnie (Harris) and I a couple of weeks ago and talked about her struggles with that and felt like she needed to step away from the game. We certainly want to honor that and help and assist her in everything that she’s got left. She’s on track to graduate in December.
“I’m disappointed. I always felt like she could really help us.”
Logan Lowery