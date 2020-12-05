JACKSON • Taylorsville had the right Keyes to unlock its explosive offense.
Quarterback Ty Keyes and his go-to wideout Tyrese Keyes dominated the Calhoun City defense in the first half to pull away with a 42-0 win in the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the third 2A title in the last four years for the Tartars (12-1), including back-to-back wins.
“It’s those seniors,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “They’ve willed us to victory week after week for four years. That’s a special group.”
The onslaught began after the first of three interceptions by the Tartars’ defense. Ty Keyes capitalized on the turnover with an 11-yard strike to Tyrese Keyes on their first drive.
Ty Keyes added a 1-yard run for the 13-0 lead with 3:06 left in the first quarter.
Calhoun City (11-3) put together a 12-play drive that ultimately ended with a fourth-down stop on an incomplete pass. One play later, Taylorsville running back Jeffery Pittman took it 97 yards the opposite way for the dagger midway through the second quarter.
“That right there kind of took the life out of the team,” said Calhoun City’s first year head coach M.D. Jennings. “You would like to be able to recover from that but we just didn’t make the plays.”
Another touchdown toss from Ty to Tyrese ended the scoring in the first half, with the Tartars taking a 28-0 lead into the half.
Pittman, who was named the game’s MVP, hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ty Keyes in the third quarter. Senior Travis Keyes added a 5-yard score in the fourth.
The Calhoun City offense was held to 100 yards (54 passing, 46 rushing), as Taylorsville put up 473 yards.
“We didn’t tackle well or play our coverages they way they are coached to play them,” said Jennings.
Extra points
Turning Point: Following a goal line stand in the second quarter, Pittman housed a 97-yard run that swung the momentum.
Point Man: Pittman totaled 197 yards on 13 touches and 2 TDs.
Talking Point: “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player. If we don’t have COVID, there’s no doubt he breaks every record in the state.” – Evans on Ty Keyes.
Notes
• Calhoun City is now 2-10 in state championship games.
• Ty Keyes was 13 of 20, 217 yards and 4 total TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing).
• The Wildcats were 0 for 10 on third down conversions.