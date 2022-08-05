The U10 tennis team at the Tupelo Country Club won the state title over the July 30 weekend. Pictured, front row, from left, are Ainsley Kate Clegg, Camille Green, Lovey Browning, Tony Gaines and Benji Hodges; back row, Coach David Garcia, Kate McCafferty, James Paul Perry, Charlie Decker and Coach Omar Alcaino.
The U18 tennis team at the Tupelo Country Club won the state championship for the sixth consecutive year over the July 30 weekend. Members of the team include Autumn Clegg, Colbie O'Rear, Taylor O’Rear, Beyla Waldrop, Anna Kees Clayton, Laurie Waterer, Land Magruder, Luke Williamson, Whit Harbour, Coach Omar Alcaino and Coach David Garcia.
The U10 tennis team at the Tupelo Country Club won the state title over the July 30 weekend. Pictured, front row, from left, are Ainsley Kate Clegg, Camille Green, Lovey Browning, Tony Gaines and Benji Hodges; back row, Coach David Garcia, Kate McCafferty, James Paul Perry, Charlie Decker and Coach Omar Alcaino.
The U18 tennis team at the Tupelo Country Club won the state championship for the sixth consecutive year over the July 30 weekend. Members of the team include Autumn Clegg, Colbie O'Rear, Taylor O’Rear, Beyla Waldrop, Anna Kees Clayton, Laurie Waterer, Land Magruder, Luke Williamson, Whit Harbour, Coach Omar Alcaino and Coach David Garcia.
Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
TUPELO • Two state championships is rare; six is almost unheard of.
The Tupelo Country Club U18 tennis team, composed of a team of four boys and six girls, won their sixth consecutive state championship over the July 30 weekend.
"It was a nail-biter until the very end, but they hung tough and pulled out the victory," Tupelo Country Club tennis pro Omar Alcaino said.
The U18 players range in ages from 14 to 15, and five of these members are from the original winning team. This makes seven years of playing together for the original team.
The U18 team members include Autumn Clegg, Colbie O'Rear, Taylor O’Rear, Beyla Waldrop, Anna Kees Clayton, Laurie Waterer, Land Magruder, Luke Williamson and Whit Harbour.
The U10 team also won the state championship, their first title.
"Some have only been playing for about a year and have shown so much improvement," Alcaino said. "They were not intimidated at all. I love seeing the self-confidence and belief grow within themselves."
The U10 team includes Lovey Browning, Camille Green, Ainsley K. Clegg, Kate McCafferty, Benji Hodges, Charlie Decker, Tony Gaines and J.P. Perry.
Both teams will go on to the Southern Sectional tournament, which will be their last tournament of the season and determine if they will hold the title of Southern Champions. The Southern Sectional tournament will be held Sept. 2-4 in Rome, Georgia.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.