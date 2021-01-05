SPRINGVILLE • It's been three weeks since Tupelo Christian last played a game, but it hasn't forgotten its winning ways.
The Eagles closed out a 65-62 win over South Pontotoc on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight win on the season.
“We looked rusty but we were able to win, so we’ll take it,” TCPS head coach Jason Harrison said.
TCPS (8-4) took a lead midway through the second quarter and controlled the game up until the fourth, when the Cougars (4-8) made one final push with a 6-0 run, tying the game at 58-58 with 1:47 to go.
TCPS senior Jon Paul Yates came through in the clutch, scoring 8 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the Eagles' final bucket with 32 seconds left for the 65-60 lead to essentially seal it.
“I thought he really took over in that fourth quarter, especially the way he was attacking the rim,” said Harrison.
South Pontotoc's Stroud Mills was the go-to man in the first half on offense for his team. Mills scored 12 points as the Cougars went into the half down 35-32.
In the second half, Khi Holiday, a noted football star, drew the assignment of Mills defensively – and it paid off. Mills was held to four points in the second half.
“He really did a good job on him,” Harrison said
Holiday added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the night.
South Pontotoc was led in scoring by Hunter Bagwell, who scored 19 points. Bagwell's effort in the fourth quarter was a big reason why the Cougars managed to tie the game late, scoring nine points in the final frame.
In the end, it was free throws that let South Pontotoc down. The Cougars were 5 of 19 (26.3 %) from the charity stripe, including 3 of 8 in the fourth quarter.
“Free throws have been a problem for us all year,” South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver said. “And we shortened the bench some tonight. I don’t know if there was a time where we didn’t have four starters on the floor at one time, so fatigue probably was an issue.”
(G) South Pontotoc 66, TCPS 51: The No.7-ranked Lady Cougars (11-1) were led by 23 points from Rebekah Pilcher. Maggie Gaspard added 18.
Anna Mae Ramsey led TCPS (6-8) with 18 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tied 60-60, TCPS' Alex Lipscomb got the basket plus the foul with 56 seconds left for the go-ahead points.
Point Man: Des Buchanan led TCPS with 14 points and added four assists.
Talking Point: “All of the drive and kicks we did tonight really spaced the floor to create the open shots and open lanes I had in the fourth quarter.” – Yates