SMITHVILLE – When others thought the fight was over, the Tupelo Christian Eagles kept swinging.
After falling behind by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, a 71-yard heave down the field with 48 seconds remaining sealed a 14-13 win for the Eagles over Smithville on Friday in a Division 1-1A battle.
“When you make mistakes offensively early in the game and can’t get any momentum going, you’ll find yourself down at the end of the game, but I know we weren’t going to quit,” TCPS coach Brad Kimberlin said. “We prep for moments like this all the time, and our QB (Brewer Bailey) decided to go deep with it. I was screaming, ‘No, no, no’ at first, but when it was caught, I said, ‘Yes, yes, yes’.”
The battle was at a 7-7 stalemate through two quarters after both teams got on the scoreboard in the first. Smithville’s Chandler Brunetti struck on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Barker O’Brian for the first touchdown, but TCPS responded with a 3-yard touchdown run by Bailey.
The Seminoles had a chance to go up by three heading into halftime, but the 27-yard field goal attempt was no good. The Eagles also had a chance to break the tie in the third after getting down to the 3-yard line, but a fumble recovered in the end zone by Smithville’s Conner Dabbs ended the drive.
Smithville (3-7, 2-4) strung together a 14-play drive to begin the fourth and capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run by Brunetti, giving his team a 13-7 lead. The Noles’ defense came away with a big turnover as Ben Frederick forced a fumble with a sack and it was recovered at the Eagles’ 18-yard line.
The Eagles’ defense answered with an interception in the end zone by Wyatt Wheeler. Two plays later, Bailey connected on a 71-yard bomb to Sam Wiseman for a touchdown.
Stuart Long drilled the extra point to put TCPS (5-4, 5-1) up 14-13.
“Big players make big plays,” Bailey said. “I just gave him a chance, and I knew my guy was going to come down with it.”
Mason Woodrick put the game on ice for the Eagles with an interception at their own 15-yard line.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Tupelo Christian's Wyatt Wheeler snagged an interception in the end zone with a minute left in the game, setting up the go-ahead TD.
Point Man: Brewer Bailey finished with a little over 100 passing yards, 79 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles.
Talking Points: “Even though we lost this game the way we did, it shows how much better we’ve gotten as a team.” – Smithville coach Chad Collums
Notes
• The Eagles will host H.W. Byers next Thursday for their last game of the season, while Smithville will head to Thrasher.
• If the Seminoles defeat Thrasher, they will claim the third spot in Division 1-1A.
