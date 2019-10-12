STARKVILLE – All nine starters reached base and five different student-athletes drove in runs, as Team Foscue got the victory to close out the 2019 Mississippi State baseball Fall World Series on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Team Westburg at Dudy Noble Field.
Team Westburg (2-1) was able to take the first two games of the series by scores of 5-4 and 4-2, before Team Foscue (1-2) took the series finale. Team Foscue scored three times in the first inning and twice in the fourth inning to account for their five runs, while Team Westburg tallied its lone run in the fourth inning.
Redshirt freshman Christian MacLeod (1-0) threw the first two innings scoreless for Team Foscue, allowing one hit and striking out two to get the win. Freshman Xavier Lovett allowed one run in two innings of work, before the trio of junior Wesley Grantham, freshman Jaxen Forrester and freshman Landon Sims each tossed scoreless innings to close out the win.
Six of the nine starters for Team Foscue collected hits, led by a 2-for-3 day at the plate for junior Justin Foscue. Junior Rowdey Jordan was 1-for-2 with a walk, one run scored and one RBI, while junior Tanner Leggett walked twice and scored a run. Rowdey Jordan joined freshman Hunter French, sophomore Luke Hancock, sophomore Landon Jordan and junior Brandon Pimentel as Team Foscue members to produce RBIs.
Junior Tanner Allen produced a multi-hit game for Team Westburg with a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Junior Josh Hatcher produced the lone RBI, while junior Jordan Westburg scored the lone run for his team.
Mississippi State will hold its final intrasquad scrimmage of the fall on Oct. 18, before traveling to UAB for a 14-inning exhibition game on Oct. 20 to close out the fall practice schedule. The Diamond Dogs and Blazers will throw the first pitch at 1 p.m. in Birmingham.