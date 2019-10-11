STARKVILLE – A come-from-behind victory gave Team Westburg the 2019 Mississippi State baseball Fall World Series title after claiming a 4-2 victory over Team Foscue on Friday morning at Dudy Noble Field.
Team Foscue got on the board early with single runs in the top of the first and third innings. Team Westburg added a single run in the bottom of the third, before a three-run fourth proved to be the difference.
For the second-straight game, freshmen Kamren James and Logan Tanner came through with big hits for Team Westburg. James plated the game-tying run with a two-out base hit on Friday and Tanner followed with a two-run home run to straight-away center field in the fourth inning.
Junior Tanner Allen reached base twice in the game for Team Westburg, the only member of the squad to do so, and scored the game-tying run.
Team Foscue held the edge in hits, 8-4, but left seven runners on base in the game. Junior Justin Foscue paced his squad with a base hit and two RBIs, while sophomore Landon Jordan chipped in a pair of hits. Eight of the nine starters for Team Foscue reached base safely, with seven of them collecting hits.
On the mound, sophomore JT Ginn started for Team Westburg and allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work. Freshman Josh Hill (1-0) picked up the win with three innings of one-run relief and senior Jack Eagan (1) grabbed the save with two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.
Team Foscue started freshman Davis Rokose, as he allowed two runs – one earned – on one hit in three innings of work. Rokose struck out three and walked one in the no decision. Graduate student David Dunlavey (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. Freshman Xavier Lovett recorded the final out for Team Foscue.
The finale of the 2019 Fall World Series is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday with redshirt-freshman Christian MacLeod throwing for Team Foscue and junior Jared Shemper taking the ball for Team Westburg.