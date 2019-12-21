It started in August and ended earlier this month. Today, members of the Daily Journal’s high school football coverage team share some of their top memories from the 2019 season.
Pegues pancakes the opposition
Imagine trying to tackle J.J. Pegues in the open field. Or in a scrum. Or in a phone booth.
Chances are, it’s not going to end well for you.
Pegues made sure defenders felt every bit of his 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame during Oxford’s Class 6A playoff wins against South Panola and Starkville. I covered those games in consecutive weeks, and strong as his numbers were, they don’t do justice to the damage he inflicted on the opposition.
Over those two games, Pegues rushed for 251 yards on 33 carries, and it would take a lengthy film session to count up all the broken tackles. South Panola and Starkville both have very good defenses, but they were as hapless as peewee leaguers when trying to stop Pegues.
Defenders would hit Pegues and then bounce or slide off as he kept chugging. It was as if he gained even more strength from their futile attempts at tackling.
He is unfairly talented. In the fourth quarter against South Panola, Pegues took a direct snap from the 6-yard line, ran left, and then left his feet at the 3.
Yes, this beast of an athlete went airborne, easily reaching the pylon for a go-ahead touchdown. He has the athleticism of a much smaller player.
Pegues went on to catch two touchdown passes in the 6A state title game, which Oxford won for its first championship. The Chargers wouldn’t have gotten it without him.
Brad Locke, Daily Journal
Biggersville’s special senior sendoff
My favorite moment of the high school football season came from Biggersville coach Stan Platt, who set up a special moment for his three seniors.
Late in the season-ending loss to Noxapater, Platt called a timeout on a punt return and gathered his three seniors, Telick Barnett, Andre Green and Jon Garrett Overstreet.
He hugged each of them and then sent them to the sidelines while the Biggersville crowd gave the three young men a standing ovation.
It was an extremely nice moment, but it wasn’t over there.
After the Lions returned the punt, Platt decided to try and let each senior make one more play on offense.
On first down, Overstreet carried the ball for a 4-yard rush. The next play, Quinton Knight completed a screen pass to Green, who then turned up the field and ran for a 28-yard gain.
On the next and final play of the drive, Barnett ran a wheel route down the left sideline and Knight hit him in stride for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
“I wanted those kids to end on something good and give them something they could remember,” Platt said about the last drive. “I hope they remember it for a long time. They were great kids and I’m going to miss them.”
I can’t recall seeing a senior tribute work out as perfectly as Biggersville’s did on those three consecutive plays. It was a special moment for those three seniors, and I believe they will remember it forever.
Dalton Middleton, Daily Journal
Junior high title game packs thrills
In 42 years as a sportswriter, I only recall two times when I staffed a junior high football game. The first was in the early ‘80s when I covered city rivals Thames and Hawkins playing in Hattiesburg.
My second junior high football voyage was in October when I staffed the Waterway Conference championship game between host New Albany and East Union for the New Albany Gazette.
It was classic large city school, New Albany, playing against a small county school, East Union.
It was a rematch. In the regular season, New Albany had beaten East Union 8-0.
The game was the first time two Union County- based schools had ever played for a championship in junior high football.
New Albany scored what would be its lone touchdown with 26 seconds remaining in the first half on a 66-yard pass. The Bulldogs would start the second half by receiving the kickoff.
East Union’s coaching staff, knowing the shorter eight-minute quarters would likely limit their second-half offensive possessions, elected to start the half with an onside kick.
The surprise worked. Seventh-grader Ben Basil recovered the ball at New Albany’s 39-yard line. Seven plays later, running back Hayden Frazier bulldozed in on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Jordan Mears caught a two-point conversion pass from QB Drew Holliman to give the Urchins a two-point lead in their eventual 14-6 victory.
New Albany coach Chris Duncan called the kick “the killer.” The player who normally played on that side of the field for the kickoff receiving team was sidelined with a broken finger.
“I think that really turned the tide,” East Union coach Scott Duley said. “Football is an emotional game and that sparked something in the boys. Our kids executed and I was very thankful. From there their fire was lit.”
Gene Phelps, longtime contributor
Panthers catch fire in A-Game
The best thing I saw this year was probably the Amory Panthers’ six-game winning streak.
Amory was one of those teams that I had my eye on preseason as being pretty good, but they started out 1-2 in their first three games. They really kicked it into gear with their A-Game rivalry win over Aberdeen in Week 4. It was their second- straight win in a rivalry that’s become one of my favorites to cover, and the Panthers were tough to slow down from there.
They averaged well over 30 points a game during that six-game span, three times crossing the 40-point mark and once scoring 50-plus. Everyone had been talking about Amory’s drop down into Class 3A, and they started off that part of their schedule on fire.
The best thing for the Panthers, though? Hunter Jones, Charleston French, Jay Hampton, James Spratt and Braxton Griffin – the guys that helped ignite that offense – are all coming back. That’s already something to look forward to in 2020.
Melissa Meador, Monroe Journal
Hill’s huge night leads Bulldogs
The best thing I saw during football season had to be the performance by New Albany’s CJ Hill during the opening-round playoff game against Shannon. Hill scored seven touchdowns on the night and helped lead his team to a 54-32 win.
Hill finished the night with 276 yards rushing on 32 carries, for an average of 8.6 yards per carry, to go along with his six rushing touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 23 yards, with one of those going for a touchdown.
“My O-line was opening up a lot of holes and when it’s that easy to run, it’s a good night for me,” Hill said. “Coach (Cody Stubblefield) told us that he knew we could control the line of scrimmage.”
Hill had rushing touchdowns of 2, 34, 8, 11, 47 and 15 yards on the night. His touchdown reception from quarterback Charlie Lott covered 20 yards.
Hill’s huge night helped New Albany overcome a 24-20 halftime deficit and turn it into a 54-32 win.
“The offensive line took over the second half and CJ Hill ran extremely well,” Stubblefield said.
Hill scored the most touchdowns in a game that I have covered and what makes his night more significant was the fact that it was during the playoffs and he made a major contribution to his team’s win along with his offensive line.
Not only was I impressed with Hill’s performance, I also was appreciative of the fact that he was quick to give credit to his teammates for his success in a truly memorable game.
Dennis Clayton,New Albany Gazette
West Point’s Wave just rolls along
The best thing I saw this football season was a familiar scene.
No matter how many starters they have to replace or the talent they lose from the previous year, West Point has built a strong legacy this decade. A lot of it has to do with a coaching staff which has been with each other for a long time.
But at the end of the day, it’s about the sacrifice those kids put in each year and each offseason. Losing is never in their vocabulary and they go about their business and their routine each year.
Despite numerous championships – and I’ve said this often – head coach Chris Chambless also seems to be coaching for his job each season. He still has that kind of drive and passion for his kids regardless of the success they encounter.
Paul Jones, longtime contributor
It was always good to see Dawn
High school football nights are all about pregame rituals – tailgating, the bands marching into the stadium, the home team running on the field, the coin flip before the kickoff.
One of my favorite rituals was hearing the Journal office doorbell ring about 9 p.m. on football Fridays. That was the sign that Dawn Johnson was here and ready to start taking calls.
If you’ve called our office in recent years, odds are you’ve spoken to Dawn. And if you’re a coach who hadn’t called in your game as the night grew later, you probably got a phone call from her. “I’d love to get your game,” she’d say.
Dawn took her last scores for us on Nov. 1. A few days later, she died at home.
We’re all heartbroken.
A couple of Fridays before that, she sat at the computer after the phones quit ringing, crying about her mother’s declining health.
We miss our friend. Friday nights will never be the same.
John L. Pitts, Journal sports editor