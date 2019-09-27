BIGGERSVILLE • Looking for a suspect in Biggersville’s crushing 46-14 Division 1-1A win against visiting Myrtle?
Question the Butler.
Junior running back Goldman Butler, the swift, powerful 5-foot-11, 225-pounder, provided all the roar the Lions would need. He rushed for a career-high 206 yards on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns – three in the second half.
Butler’s touchdown runs covered 1, 23, 30 and 33 yards.
“I’ve been grinding,” said Butler, who started at linebacker and played behind star running back Qua Davis last season. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”
Biggersville coach Stan Platt was thrilled with Butler’s effort in the division opener.
“He’s a good one; he runs hard,” Platt said. “He’s worked hard to get this opportunity. His line blocked well.”
Myrtle’s feature back, 205-pound junior A.I. Nugent rushed for a season-low 108 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 3 and 10 yards.
Biggersville improved to 3-1 overall and to 1-0 in the division.
The Hawks, who were playing in the young program’s first division game, saw their record fall to 1-4 overall.
Jarell Jones caught a 60-yard pass from Quinton Knight and added a 17-yard rushing TD in the first half to give Biggersville a 20-7 halftime lead.
Nugent’s second TD cut the Lions’ lead to 20-14 in the third quarter. Butler answered with a 23-yard TD late in the period.