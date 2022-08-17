At first glance Corky Palmer, short and stocky, didn’t come off as powerful or intimidating.
But then again, neither did the man behind the curtain before Toto pulled it back for Dorothy and her pals to see who it really was that had them all stirred up.
Before Toto’s heroic actions, they didn’t have a feel for their surroundings.
Palmer did, and in the eyes of many who know baseball, that made him a wizard.
Palmer died last week after a lengthy illness.
I was a young reporter with The Meridian Star when I got to know him in his early stages of building Meridian Community College into a nationally prominent two-year program.
One of my most re-told career stories is riding the bus with Palmer and assistant coach Scott Berry to a junior college regional in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs was on the bus too, then a starting outfielder for the Eagles.
“We called him the Wizard, a lot of scouts would, when it came to in-game adjustments and just coaching the game,” Burroughs said.
In a state rich in college baseball success and tradition, Palmer did not stand out alone.
His tenure wasn’t the longest, his postseason accolades not the greatest.
But in addition to reading a game’s key moments he had the ability — as great coaches do — to read his players.
“For me, he was almost perfect for where my life was,” said Burroughs, who grew up near Meridian, the product of a blended family life. “He was hard on me. He would drive me, and he knew that was the kind of stuff that would make me turn it up. He was the master of knowing what made everybody tick.”
A Hattiesburg native, Palmer coached 12 years at Southern Miss, his alma mater.
When he got the program rolling, the Golden Eagles made the NCAA Tournament seven-straight times — a more difficult accomplishment against a mid-major schedule — and reached Omaha for the College World Series in 2009, his last season.
Palmer won with instinct and likely would not have been quick to embrace the analytical side of coaching baseball in the 2020s.
“He wasn’t into all this analytical stuff, I can assure you. He went straight from the gut, and 95 percent of the time the moves he made were the right ones,” Burroughs said.
Before and after the games, Palmer was much more approachable than the man behind the curtain.
His down-home nature was welcoming and comfortable. He’d talk with you, laugh with you.
Palmer so connected with Burroughs that he spent nine years as Palmer’s assistant before branching out to the Big 12 with Kansas State in 2008.
Burroughs’ path led to him to Mississippi State the next season for four years on John Cohen’s staff.
He became a college head coach for the first time at Northwestern (La.) State in 2013. He’s 205-111 after six seasons at Louisiana Tech.
Palmer was a major influence on Burroughs' baseball life, a second father. When Burroughs cleaned out his Hattiesburg office for the move to Kansas State, Palmer could barely look at him. They both broke down and cried.
Those who knew Palmer and watch Burroughs coach will see the similarities.
“I’m old school to a fault sometimes, but as a manager or in-game coach you have to go with your gut. You have to know your personnel. You can’t manage your heart, chatter and make-up with a computer or some kind of analytical software. You have to know your players.”
