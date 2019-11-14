STARKVILLE • Erroll Thompson has established himself as one of the top linebackers in the Southeastern Conference.
The All-SEC junior for Mississippi State has racked up 196 tackles over his career along with 16 stops for loss, six sacks and two interceptions. He’s also forced and recovered a fumble.
However, none of it may have been possible if not for an injury Thompson suffered early in his high school career. He had been a star running back for Florence (Ala.) High School, but tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee entering his sophomore year which kept him out for the entire season.
It was during that time that Thompson was coaxed into trying his talents out on defense by his coach, JB Wallace.
“He said that I had a future on defense,” Thompson said. “I never really believed him because I thought I was a running back. But after I tore my ACL and recovered, I immediately went to linebacker. I really didn’t want to make the move. But when he got to talking about my future and the reality of it, that’s when I really wanted to make the move.
“After the first couple of practices in the spring and being back in action out there, I wasn’t always crisp but I fit in right away and coach Wallace coached me up.”
Quick feedback
It didn’t take long for Thompson to receive validation that he had made the right choice. He received his first scholarship offer, from Memphis, following the third game of his junior season.
“After that, I was glad that I was on defense,” Thompson said.
Ten additional offers came in after the Tigers and Thompson chose to attend Mississippi State where two other Florence alums, Beniquez Brown and Kivon Coman, were defensive stars.
“Coach Wallace always pushed me to watch and work like those guys, Beniquez and Kivon,” Thompson said. “Those were always two guys I looked up to in high school as role models.”
The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder was set to play right away for MSU in 2016 as a true freshman, but made the decision to redshirt on his own.
“At first coach (Dan) Mullen wasn’t going to redshirt me,” Thompson said. “It took a lot of pride from me to go to him and tell him that’s what I wanted to do. Looking back on it, I feel like it was the best decision for me and for my growth.”
Thompson was a Freshman All-SEC selection the following year and earned second team All-SEC honors last season. He currently leads the Bulldogs with 63 tackles and was voted as a team captain.
“It’s been an up and down ride from my redshirt freshman year until now,” Thompson said. “It’s been a wild ride but I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s taught me a lot and I’ve grown a lot as a young man and a football player.”