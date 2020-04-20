STARKVILLE • Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Thompson initially entertained the idea of transferring after losing the starting QB battle with Tommy Stevens this past fall but decided to remain with the Bulldogs. However, he was able to redshirt during the 2019 season after only appearing in the Egg Bowl as a wide receiver.
Thompson hits the market as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder played in 20 games during his career at MSU and went 2-0 as a starting signal caller. He completed 50 of 105 passes for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 99 times for 672 yards and 10 more scores.
Thompson also caught one pass for eight yards in his lone appearance in 2019.
The New Orleans native tied an SEC record by accounting for seven touchdowns against Stephen F. Austin in the 2018 season opener. He also matched an MSU record with five TD passes and tallied two more scores on the ground in that game.
Thompson also guided the Bulldogs to a victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl as a true freshman. He rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in that contest, which tied a school record for rushing scores in a bowl game.
Four-star recruit
Thompson signed with Dan Mullen as a four-star recruit and was the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana.
He originally held offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Florida, Illinois, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Central Florida and West Virginia.
Thompson’s departures leaves Mississippi State with five quarterbacks on its roster, four of whom are currently eligible in 2020. Jalen Mayden, Garrett Shrader and Will Rogers are currently enrolled while Stanford graduate transfer K.J. Costello and Vanderbilt transfer Allan Walters are set to arrive in the summer.
Walters will have to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules.