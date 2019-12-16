WINTER GARDEN, Fla. • Former Ole Miss men’s standout Braden Thornberry shared co-medalist honors at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, earning fully exempt status for the 2020 season.
Thornberry went 21- under over four days at Orange County National, including a 7-under 65 on Sunday that featured a string of six straight birdies on the front nine.
“I made a bogey on 11, but it’s hard to complain when you made that many on the front,” Thornberry said. “I wish I could have had one more, but I’m happy with where I am at.”
The 2017 NCAA champ finished in a tie with former LSU golfer Curtis Thompson, who birdied the 18th on Sunday to wrap up a round of 66.
Thompson played the second-tier PGA tour in 2015-18 but took off last year to work on his game and caddie for his sister, LPGA pro Lexi Thompson.
Thornberry got off to a fast start with a 65 on Thursday, while Thompson soared to the top of the leaderboard on Friday with a 62. Thornberry shot another 65 on Saturday to move into a tie for second.
With the win, Thornberry can compete in any of the 28 events in the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour season.
“It’s very much a relief to know I can pick my schedule and play wherever I want,” Thornberry said. “It’ll be a lot better for my golf game.”
The new Korn Ferry Tour season kicks off at Jan. 12-15 at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.