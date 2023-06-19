Thrasher has hired Taylor McCutchen to be its next head football coach, the school announced on Monday.
The job will be McCutchen’s first as a head coach.
“Man, it feels like a dream come true,” he said. “When I first got the call from Mr. (Paul) Lyles, it was almost like I couldn’t believe it.”
Lyles is the principal of Thrasher High School.
McCutchen graduated from Booneville in 2011 before attending Northeast Mississippi Community College. After graduating in 2013, he went to Ole Miss for two years, then worked for two years before joining the army in 2018. He graduated from Mississippi State in 2021.
For the past two years, the 30-year-old McCutchen has been the head basketball coach at Burnsville Middle School and the defensive coordinator for the junior varsity and varsity football teams at Tishomingo County High School.
Thrasher holds a special place in McCutchen’s heart. His father, Michael Paul McCutchen, was the first player to receive a football scholarship from the Rebels before their first season in 1983.
“In my eyes, I wanted to come back and give back to the community,” McCutchen said. “Even though I went to Booneville, I’m still from here. I wanted to come back and help turn this program around and be the first coach to win some championships here at Thrasher.”
The Rebels are coming off a 3-8 season that saw them finish 2-5 in Region 1-1A. Thrasher is seeking its first playoff appearance since 1992 and its first winning season since 2011.
In McCutchen’s eyes, a turnaround will take a change in the mindset among Thrasher’s players.
“I’ve got to get these boys to believe that they are up for the challenge that they can succeed on and off the field,” he said. “I’ve got to get them to believe in that, and once I get them to believe in that, I think, in about three seasons, we’re going to be competing for some championships.”
McCutchen hopes not only to bring the community together, but also for Thrasher to be a must-see team.
“I want to fill the stands, not just at home games, but at away games,” he said. “I want people to come see us and watch us, not just because they’re seeing their sons or their nephews or their cousins play, but because it’s an exciting game to watch again.”
McCutchen replaces Ross Coley, who went 3-18 in two years as the head coach.
Thrasher opens its season at Middleton (Tenn.) on Aug. 25th.
