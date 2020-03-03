Three Mississippi State players were honored by the Southeastern Conference coaches on Tuesday.
Jessika Carter, Jordan Danberry and Rickea Jackson were second team All-SEC selections. Jackson was also named to the All-Freshman team while Danberry was tabbed to the All-Defensive team.
Rhyne Howard of Kentucky is the SEC Player of the Year while South Carolina’s Dawn Staley was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Aliyah Boston of the Gamecocks was picked as both the Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Alabama’s Jordan Lewis is the Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Kentucky’s Chasity Patterson earned Sixth Woman of the Year.
2020 SEC Women's Basketball Postseason Awards
First Team All-SEC
- Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas
- Unique Thompson, Auburn
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
- Rennia Davis, Tennessee
- Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
- N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
- Jasmine Walker, Alabama
- Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
- Ayana Mitchell, LSU
- Khayla Pointer, LSU
- Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
- Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
- Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
All-Freshman
- Lavender Briggs, Florida
- Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
- Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
- Hayley Frank, Missouri
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Zia Cooke, South Carolina
- Jordan Horston, Tennessee
- Koi Love, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive
- Que Morrison, Georgia
- Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
- Faustine Aifuwa, LSU
- Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year - Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year - Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year - Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Coach of the Year - Dawn Staley, South Carolina
