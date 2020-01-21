With opening day less than a month away, D1Baseball.com released its Preseason All-American teams on Tuesday with four area players selected.
Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue and starting pitcher JT Ginn earned spots on the second team while Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan and Tanner Allen of the Bulldogs took third team honors. Allen was selected as a designated hitter but will primarily play in the outfield this season.
Foscue hit .331 with a team-high 14 home runs and 60 RBIs last season while Ginn posted an 8-4 record with a 3.13 earned run average, 105 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 86 1/3 innings.
Keenan batted .285 with 15 homers and 66 RBIs while Allen posted a .349 average with seven homers and also drove in 66.
