The National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association announced its Preseason All-American team on Thursday and featured four local standouts.
Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue was the lone first team selection. Foscue hit .331 last season with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 RBIs.
The Diamond Dogs also had two players picked to the third team, outfielder Tanner Allen and starting pitcher JT Ginn. Allen batted .349 with 23 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 66 RBIs while Ginn posted an 8-4 record with a 3.13 earned run average, 105 strikeouts and 19 walks in 86 1/3 innings.
Ole Miss starting pitcher Doug Nikhazy also earned a spot on the third team after going 9-3 with a 3.31 ERA and one save. Nikhazy fanned 86 and walked 33 in 89 2/3 innings of work.
Logan Lowery