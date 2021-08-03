STARKVILLE • Grab a lawn chair, head over to your local college football practice facility, take a seat outside those chain link fences and listen closely.
With fall camp fast approaching, the echo of “iron sharpens iron” will rise from practice fields across the nation as coaches prepare for the competitions that come and go in these crucial weeks leading up to the season opener.
Mike Leach‘s crew is no exception as Mississippi State prepares for a second season under the new coaching staff.
Coming off a 4-7 season, Leach made it clear he wants his players to prove they deserve a starting spot. Not only should the fall clarify some things for the Week 1 roster, but when coaches repeat that phrase they love so much, they hope that even those that don’t earn a starting spot will better themselves as a result of competition.
Here’s three position battles to track in camp:
Quarterback
Prediction: Will Rogers
Don’t act surprised.
The talk of the offseason has been who will lead Leach’s air raid offense.
Will it be Will Rogers, who started six games last season, or Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham?
Leach made it clear at SEC Media Days redshirt senior Abraham’s experience gives reason to believe he could be under center.
Media will likely be allowed at practice to see how the two fare, but what can’t be seen is how Rogers has learned the system mentally. In the quarterback meetings, it will be important to see how Rogers expresses his knowledge of the offense verbally. If he’s shown strides there, it’s hard to imagine he’s not QB1 come Week 1.
Right tackle
Prediction: Scott Lashley
Kameron Jones (Starkville) and Scott Lashley (West Point) are both natives of the area, and they’ll be battling for that right tackle spot.
Jones made six starts at right tackle last season, where he showed positive signs but was inconsistent. For the three games Pro Football Focus gave him a grade about 70 in pass blocking, he had three that were below average.
In terms of overall offensive grades, he had just one game surpassing that 70 percent range.
Scott Lashley comes over from Alabama as a redshirt senior who last played in 2019 as a backup. But being a reserve on the Alabama offensive line is different from most other schools.
The West Point native hasn’t seen the field in quite some time, but he showed flashes in the spring season. While his run blocking shows shaky grades, PFF rates Lashley’s playing time in 2019 as reason to believe he has a shot at starting in the air raid offense.
Safety
Prediction: Jalen Green
When Leach was asked at SEC Media Days about how a secondary featuring cornerbacks Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes allows the defense to be more aggressive up front, he ended his answer with this:
“We need to solidify the safety position.”
That may have come as a surprise to some as the assumption following a promising spring from Texas transfer Jalen Green was that he’d be the starter.
That still could be, and likely will be, the case as fall camp rolls through. But it doesn’t hurt Leach to create competition to light a fire under his players.
Fans will likely see Green in that strong safety spot with Fred Peters at free safety, but if Leach wants competition, expect a veteran player such as redshirt senior Londyn Craft to make a push for a starting spot ahead of a newcomer like Green.