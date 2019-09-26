Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry was picked as a Preseason All-American by three publications.
Lindy’s named the sophomore forward to its first team. Street & Smith selected Perry to its second team and Athlon tabbed him as a third teamer.
Lindy’s also picked Perry as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year while all three publications had him as a first team All-SEC member.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia started 18 of 34 games for the Bulldogs last season, averaging 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Junior guard Nick Weatherspoon was also tabbed a third team All-SEC selection by Lindy’s.
Logan Lowery