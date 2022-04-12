We’ve been blessed with talented writers at The Daily Journal through the years.
The current lineup includes Kevin Tate, our Outdoors contributor.
It’s not uncommon for people to stop me in Tupelo and tell me how much they have enjoyed something Kevin’s written.
I can’t replace Kevin, and that’s not my goal.
But I do have an Outdoors column today, a career first.
I’ve always enjoyed spending time in God’s creation, but I never had the patience for fishing. I’d rather be in the water than on it.
In the fall and winter I’d rather watch deer through binoculars than shoot them.
In my native land of Louisiana uphill means your seats are on the second level or higher.
Here it still fascinates me to see the hikes and views I can find a short drive away.
When Kyle Alford invited me to join he and his wife’s family for a turkey hunt I immediately agreed and looked forward to time with my son – which is harder to find – and new friends.
It was cool and clear, and the stars were bright in Simpson County last Saturday morning.
The mood for the hunt was stoked the night before when Uncle John saw on game cameras that a wild hog, trouble around the farm for a year, was nearby. His minutes were dwindling, though, as he was eliminated and strung up in short order.
We got up early, and the coffee drinkers did their thing.
The final member of our party arrived with leaves rustling on his camouflage that suddenly made my long sleeves off the rack of a local retailer seem inadequate.
He looked to me like the scene from so many movies with special forces rising up from jungle brush after hours hidden away.
We walked for about a half mile.
I watched and listened as our skilled guide tracked and talked with turkeys.
I saw deer, squirrels various fowl. One turkey came into view but not enough for a shot. The hog should have been as stealthy.
Eventually the effectiveness of layered clothing waned as I sat back-to-tree in the shadows while longing for the sunshine just a few feet away.
I hung tough, though, and waited for the signal to stand, thus completing my one real job which was to not screw up the hunt for others.
It was great to experience for the first time what draws men, women and families to hunting.
There’s a lot to appreciate in the wild even with no shots fired.
I can see myself getting back in a different season though this will likely end up being something less than a full hobby.
The sports that pay the bills still play on the weekends.