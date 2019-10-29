Tupelo High School’s swimming team isn’t spending much time celebrating a 13th-consecutive boys state championship, or a satisfying second-place finish for the Golden Wave girls.
“We’ll be back in the water this week,” head coach Lucas Smith said on Monday. “We’re not going to sit around and talk about what happened. We’ll be setting new goals and trying to figure out how to reach them.”
The Wave boys won all three relay events on the way to a 137-90 victory over top Class 2 rival Madison Central for the program’s 14th state title on Saturday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Tupelo’s girls, who began the season aiming for a top-three finish, edged Oxford to finish second behind Madison Central.
“I’m as proud of my girls for finishing second as I am of the boys,” said Smith. “They really fought hard for that.”
Smith has been coaching long enough to know that even a fast team can have a bad day, so he was cautious heading into Saturday’s meet. “We swam very well at North Half, but you still have to come out and swim good at the championships,” he said. “So the question was, are we gonna be fast this weekend?”
Asked and answered.
“We had a lot of lifetime bests on Saturday,” Smith said. “The kids really delivered.”
Sophomore Christian Simpson and junior A.P. McDade each won an individual title and were members of two winning relays. Simpson won the 100 back and finished second in the 200 free, while McDade won the 200 individual medley and was third in the 100 breast.
Tupelo’s winning relay swimmers:
200 IM: Simpson, McDade, Anders Caldwell and Cooper King.
200 free: Anders Caldwell, John Michael Caldwell, Taylor Chapman and King
400 free: Simpson, John Michael Caldwell, McDade and Chapman.
“Winning all three relays was so important, because it’s double points,” Smith said.
King, Chapman and John Michael Caldwell are among a handful of seniors who will be missed as the team prepares for 2020. “A lot of leadership in that class,” Smith said.
While the weather outside on Saturday afternoon was felling trees and knocking out power around Tupelo, there were no problems at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. “I keep waiting for the power to go out, but it never did,” Smith said.
Also Saturday, Oxford’s Julia Dennis won the Class 2 50-yard free in a state-record 23.42 and was third in the 200 free.
Class I champions
In Class I, Pontotoc’s Rani Greer successfully defended her Class 1 state championships in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Itawamba’s Eliza Johnson won the Class 1 100-yard backstroke and was second in the 100 butterfly.