New Albany’s CJ Hill rushes through the North Pontotoc defense in the first quarter. Hill finished with 183 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Amory 56, Alcorn Central 0

Biggersville 24, Baldwyn 13

Booneville 35, Belmont 7

Byers 36, Falkner 13

Calhoun City 36, Eupora 0

Choctaw County 24, Houston 12

Coldwater 42, Ashland 26

Corinth 51, Noxubee County 14

East Union 42, Walnut 7

East Webster 41, J.Z. George 6

Itawamba AHS 22, Shannon 14

Kossuth 20, Nettleton 16

Magnolia Heights 42, Marshall Academy 34

Nanih Waiya 42, Bruce 31

New Hope 19, Saltillo 16

New Albany 19, North Pontotoc 0

Oxford 51, Desoto Central 6

Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 0

Ripley 58, Tishomingo County 14

Senatobia 31, Holly Springs 0

Tupelo 35, Southaven 34 

TCPS 41, Hamilton 0

Friday

Center Hill at Lafayette

Hatley at Aberdeen

Hebron Christian at DeSoto Christian

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at Thrasher

Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy

Potts Camp at Mantachie

Smithville at West Lowndes

Starkville at Greenville

Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy

Vardaman at Okolona

West Point at Lake Cormorant

Open date: Calhoun Academy

