Amory 56, Alcorn Central 0
Biggersville 24, Baldwyn 13
Booneville 35, Belmont 7
Byers 36, Falkner 13
Calhoun City 36, Eupora 0
Choctaw County 24, Houston 12
Coldwater 42, Ashland 26
Corinth 51, Noxubee County 14
East Union 42, Walnut 7
East Webster 41, J.Z. George 6
Itawamba AHS 22, Shannon 14
Kossuth 20, Nettleton 16
Magnolia Heights 42, Marshall Academy 34
Nanih Waiya 42, Bruce 31
New Hope 19, Saltillo 16
New Albany 19, North Pontotoc 0
Oxford 51, Desoto Central 6
Pontotoc 35, South Pontotoc 0
Ripley 58, Tishomingo County 14
Senatobia 31, Holly Springs 0
Tupelo 35, Southaven 34
TCPS 41, Hamilton 0
Friday
Center Hill at Lafayette
Hatley at Aberdeen
Hebron Christian at DeSoto Christian
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at Thrasher
Oak Hill Academy at Carroll Academy
Potts Camp at Mantachie
Smithville at West Lowndes
Starkville at Greenville
Starkville Academy at Bayou Academy
Vardaman at Okolona
West Point at Lake Cormorant
Open date: Calhoun Academy