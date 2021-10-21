Thursday's area football scores Oct 21, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High SchoolMooreville 69, Tishomingo County 33Junior CollegeEast Mississippi 31, Co-Lin 7Northeast 21, Coahoma 20Northwest 41, Itawamba 13 john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Score Area Junior College Football Tishomingo County Northeast Mississippi Northwest Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists