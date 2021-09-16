Cedric Hillsman

Northeast Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Hillsman chases after Hinds quarterback Besean McCray during Thursday night's game in Booneville.

 NEMCC/MICHAEL H MILLER

High school

Belmont 47, Hatley 0

Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21

Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 28

Vardaman 43, Myrtle 0

Community college

Coahoma 22, Itawamba CC 20

Kinda 18, Northeast Mississippi 13 

 

