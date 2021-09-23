Thursday's area high school and community college football scores Sep 23, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC sophomore Chris Howard makes a leaping catch in the Indians' 35-23 loss to No. 9 Jones on Thursday night. Lee Adams | ICC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High schoolBiggersville 58, Thrasher 0East Webster 23, East Union 21Shannon 16, Calhoun City 14Community collegeJones 35, ICC 23Northwest 45, Northeast 13 john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists