High School Football

Biggersville 47, Ashland 0

Hamilton at Sebastopol

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Madison Central 48, Oxford 7

New Hope at Saltillo

Okolona at Falkner 

Smithville 33, Thrasher 0

Starkville at Grenada

TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14

Tupelo 14, Germantown 10

West Lowndes at Vardaman

West Point at Columbus

Community College Basketball

At Booneville

(W) Itawamba 72, Northeast 66

At Fulton

(M) No. 22 Northeast 90, Itawamba 85 (OT)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus