ICC Holmes

ICC's RJ Wilson runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter on Thursday night against Holmes.

 Lee Adams | ICC

High Schools

Holly Springs at Rosa Fort

Houston at Pontotoc

Kossuth 34, Water Valley 20

Area Community Colleges

East Mississippi 52, Coahoma 6

Itawamba 37, Holmes 7

Mississippi Delta 19, Northeast 14

Northwest 38, Mississippi Gulf Coast 14

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus