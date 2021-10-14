Thursday's football scores Oct 14, 2021 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC's RJ Wilson runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter on Thursday night against Holmes. Lee Adams | ICC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High SchoolsHolly Springs at Rosa FortHouston at PontotocKossuth 34, Water Valley 20Area Community CollegesEast Mississippi 52, Coahoma 6Itawamba 37, Holmes 7Mississippi Delta 19, Northeast 14Northwest 38, Mississippi Gulf Coast 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Community College School Fort Rosa Football Score Houston Northeast Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists