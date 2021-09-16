Thursday's football scores Sep 16, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northeast Mississippi defensive lineman Cedric Hillsman chases after Hinds quarterback Besean McCray during Thursday night's game in Booneville. NEMCC/MICHAEL H MILLER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High schoolBelmont 47, Hatley 0Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21Saltillo 29, Pontotoc 28Vardaman 43, Myrtle 0Community collegeCoahoma 22, Itawamba CC 20Kinda 18, Northeast Mississippi 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists