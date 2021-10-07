Thursday's High School Football Scores Oct 7, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newly crowned homecoming queen Anna Beth Brown, center, smiles as she and the rest of the homecoming court have their pictures made before Thursday's game with Houston. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ashland 22, Thrasher 0Baldwyn 34, Myrtle 13Caledonia 49, Tishomingo County 7Calhoun City 30, Eupora 6Kossuth at Alcorn CentralNorth Pontotoc 38, Houston 37Pontotoc 24, South Pontotoc 21TCPS 45, Okolona 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists