Nettleton fans enter the stadium for Thursday night's game against the Kossuth Aggies.

 Adam Robison

Aberdeen 47, Hatley 16

Amory 48, Alcorn Central 0

Biggersville 40, Baldwyn 13

Booneville 45, Belmont 19 

Bruce 36, Coffeeville 0

Caledonia 42, Mooreville 8

Calhoun City 24, Eupora 7

Carroll Academy 45, Oak Hill Academy 0

Choctaw County 59, Houston 36

East Union 56, Walnut 30

Itawamba AHS 12, Shannon 6

Lafayette 21, Center Hill 6

Lake Cormorant 35, West Point 26

Magnolia Heights 28, Marshall Academy 0

Mantachie 52, Potts Camp 34

Myrtle 35, Thrasher 0

Nettleton 55, Kossuth 20

New Albany 38, North Pontotoc 14

Pontotoc 36, South Pontotoc 29

Ripley 28, Tishomingo County 7

New Hope 16, Saltillo 15, OT 

Senatobia 56, Holly Springs 12

Starkville Academy 21, Bayou Academy 7

Tupelo Christian 52, Hamilton 27

West Lowndes 48, Smithville 26

Friday:

DeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron Christian

Falkner at H.W. Byers

Canceled:

Coldwater at Ashland

Corinth at Noxubee County

East Webster at J.Z. George

Okolona at Vardaman

Oxford at DeSoto Central

Tupelo at Southaven

Open dates:Calhoun Academy, Starkville

