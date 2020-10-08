Aberdeen 47, Hatley 16
Amory 48, Alcorn Central 0
Biggersville 40, Baldwyn 13
Booneville 45, Belmont 19
Bruce 36, Coffeeville 0
Caledonia 42, Mooreville 8
Calhoun City 24, Eupora 7
Carroll Academy 45, Oak Hill Academy 0
Choctaw County 59, Houston 36
East Union 56, Walnut 30
Itawamba AHS 12, Shannon 6
Lafayette 21, Center Hill 6
Lake Cormorant 35, West Point 26
Magnolia Heights 28, Marshall Academy 0
Mantachie 52, Potts Camp 34
Myrtle 35, Thrasher 0
Nettleton 55, Kossuth 20
New Albany 38, North Pontotoc 14
Pontotoc 36, South Pontotoc 29
Ripley 28, Tishomingo County 7
New Hope 16, Saltillo 15, OT
Senatobia 56, Holly Springs 12
Starkville Academy 21, Bayou Academy 7
Tupelo Christian 52, Hamilton 27
West Lowndes 48, Smithville 26
Friday:
DeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron Christian
Falkner at H.W. Byers
Canceled:
Coldwater at Ashland
Corinth at Noxubee County
East Webster at J.Z. George
Okolona at Vardaman
Oxford at DeSoto Central
Tupelo at Southaven
Open dates:Calhoun Academy, Starkville