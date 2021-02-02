PONTOTOC • Last season, Ripley soccer was 12 minutes away from clinching its first state title appearance in program history but a last minute collapse saw their dreams get crushed.
On Tuesday night, that lingering bad taste is behind them as the Tigers scored two goals in the final 12 minutes to defeat Pontotoc 2-0 in the North Half finals.
“Last year, being 12 minutes away, it really left a bad taste in our mouth,” said Ripley head coach Joe Hunsucker. “At the beginning of this year, we really preached to let that 12 minutes drive you, and it did just that. I couldn’t be more proud of this group for that.”
Ripley (18-3) advances to face St. Stanislaus on Saturday at Brandon High School at 2 p.m.
Ripley senior striker Juan Luna was forced out of the game in the first half due a pulled hamstring muscle, and it left the Tigers with little options on offense.
After a penalty from about 35 yards out, Ripley senior defender Jhasiel Bautista curled a free kick just inside the right post for the 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.
“They’ve made me be the free kicker all year and I’ve missed every single one of them, but the coaches always told me I was going to make one. I was nervous but I kicked it with a lot of power and it went in,” said Bautista.
The Tigers struck again quickly following Bautista's goal when a corner kick from Mauricio Chairez was deflected in the box and punched in by Eduardo Munoz in the 71st minute.
“That second goal made our kids really relax and realize that if (Pontotoc) did score one then it’s not the end of the world,” Hunsucker said.
Sophomore goalkeeper McKhi Castro earned a clean sheet with three saves. Pontotoc's best chance at a goal came in the 38th minute as a header from Brayden Arratia was batted over the crossbar by Castro to keep the match tied 0-0 at the break.
“We did the best we could for about 70 minutes,” said Pontotoc head coach Cullen Pollard. “...We fought tough. Our seniors have played a lot of tough minutes and I hate to go out like that but we played hard.”