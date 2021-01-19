RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers and Lady Tigers returned to their home court for the first time since their appearances in their respective TCT finals games when they faced off against Tupelo Christian Prep on Thursday. Both Ripley teams came away with victories, with the girls winning 46-38 while the boys won 65-34.
(B) Ripley 65 – TCPS 34
The Tigers kept an impressive start to 2021 going on Thursday, as they picked up their 6th straight win of the calendar year with a 65-34 victory over TCPS.
Ripley jumped out to a sizable early lead, outscoring TCPS 16-3 in the 1st quarter. TCPS responded with a 7-0 run near the start of the second quarter, however Ripley answered back with a 15-0 run of their own to ultimately put the contest out of reach for TCPS.
The Tigers’ trademark defensive intensity was on full display throughout the game, as was their ability to share the scoring load. Despite scoring 65 points for the game as a team, no single player scored more than Sentavius Hunt’s 12 points, a testament to their ability to share the ball. Freshman CJ Martin chipped in 10 points.
(G) Ripley 46 – TCPS 38
The Lady Tigers withstood an early deficit and foul trouble to earn a 46-38 victory against TCPS.
TCPS started the game off on a 6-2 run, getting good looks from midrange and causing the Lady Tigers to commit 6 1st quarter fouls that resulted in plenty of free throw attempts for TCPS for the remainder of the half. 3-point shooting helped Ripley keep the halftime deficit at only 21-16.
The Lady Tigers buckled down in the 3rd quarter, tightening defensive rotations and getting better looks from both the 3-point line as well as under the basket. Ripley outscored TCPS 21-6 in the 3rd quarter, taking a halftime deficit and turning into a 10 point lead to begin the 4th.
The Lady Tigers were able to go shot for shot with TCPS in the 4th quarter, maintaining their lead to get a 46-38 victory. Sydney Flake led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 13.
Clarification from last week
In the Ripley victory story from the TCT in last week’s edition of the Southern Sentinel, a TV show quote was referenced at the end of the story. Due to the placement of the quote, it could have been mistaken as being said by Coach Kirk. Coach Kirk did not say the quoted statement ending the story. The Southern Sentinel apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.